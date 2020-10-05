Ramesh Chennithala sends legal notice to Unitac MD for allegedly giving false statement in HC

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent a legal notice to Unitac MD Santhosh Eappan for allegedly giving a false statement about him in an affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court.

Santhosh Eapen had submitted in the High Court that Chennithala had received an iPhone, which was purchased by the Unitac on the suggestion of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

Chennithala has demanded a Rs 1 crore compensation from Unitac MD.

The affidavit said five iPhones were bought to gift it to guests who attend the UAE National Day celebrations, which was held on December 2, 2019.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency along with the Enforcement Directorate and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

