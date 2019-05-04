Ramdev registers FIR against Sitaram Yechury for his 'anti-Hindu' comment

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday registered an FIR against Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury for calling Hindus 'violent' and saying that 'Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles'. Ramdev, along with saints of Hindu community, complained to the SSP of Haridwar about Yechury's alleged 'anti-Hindu' comments, and said millions of Hindus all across the country should register FIRs against the CPI(M) leader.