What's Happening In Madhya Pradesh? Advice From Ramdev, Prepping For Bypolls

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh is facing criticism as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. On Thursday, the state reported 248 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, taking the total number of cases to 5,981.

A day earlier, Chouhan had held a meeting with yoga guru Ramdev where they discussed ways to tackle the pandemic. A tweet from his office said that senior officers, officials from AYUSH department and chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) were also present at the meeting.

The Hindu reported that “at a video-conference to give advice” to the CMHOs, Ramdev said that if an individual’s immunity is strong, coronavirus can do no harm to them.

State health minister Narottam Mishra was also present during the meeting, the report added, in which Ramdev guided health officials on the use of Ayurvedic medicines and pranayama to combat the virus.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit took a dig at the Chouhan government over the video conference, tweeting that this was a sign of “new India”:

To control COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh CM and his ministers take advice from Baba Ramdev via Video Conference !!



This is New India where Doctors are Replaced by Baba, and Medicines are Replaced by Gaumutra & Churan !! pic.twitter.com/unYuwwiP3W — AAP Madhya Pradesh...

