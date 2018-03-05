Ramdas Kitchen in Golden Temple serves food irrespective of caste, religion

Number of devotees at Sri Harmandir Sahib start rising with the sun, every day in India's northern Amritsar city, literally translating to the pond of the nectar. Hordes of volunteers, billionaire industrialists and daily wagers, alike in the community kitchen, get busy preparing the first meal of the day. An estimated 5,000 people chop vegetables, roll and bake chapattis - a traditional Indian flatbread, and stir curries in massive cauldrons in the Spartan halls of Ramdas community kitchen every day for hours to ensure that none of the devotees goes back hungry. The kitchen feeds around 100,000 people every day and runs 24x7. Ramdas Kitchen instills a sense of equality among the parishioners who sit together in queues to get blessings from their revered Guru in the form of Prasad. As the devotees head out after the meal, volunteers stand waiting in the cleaning area, accepting used plates and passing them over to another set of volunteers who wash them. Apart from the dutiful staff providing service to this community kitchen, devotees turn into volunteers more than often and engage themselves in various departments involved in preparing meals. On an average, meal for a single day in the Ramdas kitchen consumes about 100 quintals of wheat flour, 25 quintals of lentils, 10 quintals of rice, 5,000 litres of milk, 10 quintals of sugar and five quintals of clarified butter. These community kitchens are present in almost every Gurdwara, which serve not just food but a greater purpose of fostering a mutual respect for myriad faiths present in India.