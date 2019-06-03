Ramdas Athawale takes charge as Union MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ally the Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale took charge as Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment for second term on Monday. Athawale said the communities have been demanding reservation for quite some time now and he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.He suggested increasing the quota for the OBCs saying the government's move to provide 10 per cent quota for the economically backward section, which has taken the total reservation to 60 per cent, establishes that parliament has the power to further expand the reservation limit.