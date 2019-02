Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said that his party will continue to be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said that he has few demands including two seats for RPI (A), inside Mumbai and outside Mumbai from Shiv Sena and BJP's share. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena forged seat sharing alliance for Lok Sabha polls earlier this month.