Ramdas Athawale opposes Shiv Sena's demand to ban burqa in India

After Shiv Sena's proposal to ban burqa in public places, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opposed Shiv Sena's demand to ban burqa in India and said, "Not all women, who wear burqa are terrorists, if they are terrorists their burqa should be removed. It's a tradition and they have the right to wear it, there shouldn't be a ban on burqa in India." Earlier on Monday Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday issued an order banning face veils in public places.