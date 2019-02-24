Ramdas Athawale miffed over not being part of Maharashtra alliance, urges BJP to course correct

President of Republican Party of India (A) Ramdas Athawale who is an ally of the BJP since 2011, expressed his apprehension over not getting any place in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, and said that his party wanted just one seat which was not too difficult to give. "Pure desh mein ye sandesh galat gaya ki Shiv Sena-BJP ek saath aaye lekin Republican Party ko hawa mein chod diya. Ek bhi seat RPI (Republican Party of India) ko di nahi. Abhi bhi isme sudhar kiya jaa sakta hai, hamari itni badi maang nahi hai," Athawale told media in Pune.