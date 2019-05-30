Ramdas Athawale expresses confidence on getting ministry

President of the Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale expressed faith in getting a ministry in cabinet of Narendra Modi. He said, "I believe that Modi Ji will consider me to be a minister. I'm hopeful of getting a phone call regarding it today. Names of Ram Vilas Paswan, Anupriya Patel and Arvind Sawant have come, I think I will also get a chance to serve the nation." Athawale served as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment during PM Modi's 1st tenure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cabinet ministry will take oath today in Rashtrapati Bhavan.