Raman Hui's love for India

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) "Monster Hunt 2" director Raman Hui says he loved hanging out with Indians when he came to the country.

"Well, when I got to India, I didn't know the culture well but I got to understand the people, hang out with them, work with them, laugh with them, cry with them, and at the end, I didn't want to leave India," Hui said in a statement to IANS.

"There were also things I didn't understand there, stuff I didn't get, but at the same time I totally understand why, being them, they would do things in a certain way. I think it's the same with China too," he added, without telling when and what brought him to India.

On the idea of doing a Sino-India co-production, he said: "That would be great because I understand both India and China. If one day there's a need for a Chinese and Indian cross-culture movie I would be very interested to be involved.

"I was living in India when '3 Idiots' was released there, and I even know how to sing some of the songs in the movie."

At the moment, Hui is looking forward to "Monster Hunt 2". It is a sequel to "Monster Hunt" and promises to bring double dose of entertainment. The film features Tony Leung, Bai Baihe, Jing Boran, Li Yuchun and Tony Yang.

MVP Entertainment is bringing the film to India, and it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 11.

--IANS

sug/rb