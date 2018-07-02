Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Rajkot celebrates inter-faith harmony

On 11th of September in year 1893, an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, addressed the first parliament of world's religions to thundering applause. The speech of Swami Vivekananda still echoes in the corners of World's congress auxiliary building in Chicago, where the world bowed to India, a nation that gave space for people of all religions to flourish and prosper. To commemorate the 125th anniversary of this legendary speech given by Swami Vivekananda at Chicago, a seminar on Inter- Faith harmony for a Global Civilization was organized in the western Indian city of Rajkot in Gujarat. The event called upon the representatives from all the religious communities residing in India to discuss ways to bring global peace. Inaugurated by the Governor of the state, Shri. O.P Kohli, the event was also a prelude to the Parliament of World's religions to be held at Toronto in the month of November this year. It was one of the largest inter-religious meets in the country where leaders from different faiths had gathered to discuss the issues pertaining to the evolution of religions and their importance in strengthening the secularism across the world.The ambience in Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Rajkot was filled with hymns and prayers coming from diverse religions practised in our country. One after the other, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Parsi community, Sikhs presented their prayers before the large audience gathered at the hall. All in all, the event showcased the religious fervor of our country bringing out uniqueness and teachings of several faiths espoused in this nation. For centuries, India has remained an exponent of religious tolerance Swami Vivekananda the harbinger of Hinduism was the first to introduce the philosophy of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world. Walking the same line, the religious gurus from myriad faiths in India are poised to attend the Parliament of World's religions in Toronto this year upholding the secularism of this great nation India.