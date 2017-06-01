Ramachandra Guha steps down as BCCI administrator

Historian Ramachandra Guha, one of the members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stepped down from his position.

New Delhi, June 1: Historian Ramachandra Guha, one of the members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stepped down from his position.

On Thursday, Guha intimated the Supreme Court that he has sent his resignation to CoA chief Vinod Rai. Guha has reportedly cited personal reasons for relinquishing his post.

The historian wants to be relieved from his role in CoA and the apex cour will be hearing on this matter on July 14.

Guha’s resignation comes at a time when the Indian team is in England to defend their Champions Trophy title amid report of a possible rift between coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

On January 30, the Supreme Court had appointed a four member-committee of administrators led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run the BCCI. Apart from Guha, IDFC CEO Vikram Limaye and former women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji were also named in the panel.