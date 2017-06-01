Ramachandra Guha resigns from BCCI's SC-appointed panel of administrators citing personal reasons

Months after he was appointed in the Supreme Court's panel to implement the Lodha committee recommendations to overhaul the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), eminent historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday resigned from the Committee of Administrators citing persona reasons, Times Now reported.

A report in the Hindustan Times noted that the apex court will hear Guha's plea to be relieved from the responsibility on 14 July.

COA was constituted on 30 January 2017 after the BCCI was reportedly reluctant to implement the recommendations of the Lodha panel, which sought to bring much more transparency in the working of the world's richest cricket body. Senior functionaries of the board including president Anurag Thakur were told to resign before the apex court intervened in the clean-up process.

The COA also consists of former Auditor General of India Vinod Rai, former cricketer Diana Edulji and veteran banker and Managing Director and CEO of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye.