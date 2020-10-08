Ram Vilas Paswan’s Demise is a Personal Loss, Tweets PM Modi

Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. Paswan was 74 years old and breathed his last in a Delhi hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed remorse over his death.

“I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity,” tweeted PM Modi.

Paswan’s son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted about his father’s demise.

“Now you are not in this world but I know you will always be with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa,” tweeted Paswan in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

“Death of Ram Vilas Ji has created a huge void in Bihar state and national politics. His death is a personal loss for me. In this hour of grief, God bless his family and supporters,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences.

“The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant voicing the disadvantaged sections and constantly struggling for the marginalised,” tweeted President Kovind.

