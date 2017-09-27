Ram Temple, Temple of Humanity possible solutions to Ayodhya row

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya and building a 'Temple of Humanity' at the adjoining 67 acres of government acquired land could be a possible solution to the vexed dispute, an eminent individual from Pune has suggested.

The President of the MIT World Peace University, Vishwanath D. Karad, told the media here that an acceptable and long-lasting solution should be found to end the row in Ayodhya and they have convened a Round Table conference on October 2 for the purpose.

He said the conference on 'Need to resolve amicably the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue at Ayodhya through Inter-religious dialogue' will be attended by several scholars, think tanks, philosophers and men of religion and spirituality.

"The complex problem is not just restricted to the title issue of this 2.77 acres of disputed land which has been divided and allotted to three concerned parties by the Allahabad High Court and which is now pending before the Supreme Court," Karad said, adding it was more important to decide how the adjoining 67 acres of government acquired land will be utilized.

He said utilizing the adjoining land will possibly help in resolving the title issue also.

Karad said a solution could be construction of a Temple of Humanity and a place of worship devoted to all major religions of the country.

"We feel confident that with the construction at Lord Ram Temple at the site (2.77 acres) and Vishwadharmi Shri Ram Manavata Bhavan (Temple of Humanity) that will have places of worship of all the major religions of India on the adjoining vacant 67 acres, Ayodhya can become the spiritual capital of India," he said.

