Ram Temple: PM Modi requests 'bayan bahadur' to trust Supreme Court, Constitution

While addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Nashik on September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said," In last 2-3 weeks, some 'bayan bahadur', some outspoken people have started speaking nonsense on Ram temple. It's necessary to have respect for Supreme Court, the matter is sub-judice there, all parties in are presenting their case and SC is listening to them. I am astonished where did these 'bayan bahadur' come from? Why are they creating obstacles? We should trust Supreme Court, the Constitution and judiciary of India. I request these people to trust the judiciary of India, for God's sake."