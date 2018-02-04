If Ram Temple isn't built in India, will it be built in Pakistan, questions Giriraj Singh

Reacting on the matter of Ram Temple, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh said that every Indian is a descendant of Lord Ram. He added that Hindus and Muslims will come together to build the temple. Singh questioned, "If Ram Temple is not built in India, where else will that be? Pakistan?" "Shias gave their support for Ram Temple, Sunnis must lend their support too. Every Indian is descendant of Ram. Hindus and Muslims will come together to build the temple. If Ram Temple is not built in India where else will that be? Pakistan?" Singh said.