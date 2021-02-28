Ram Temple Donation Campaign Ends, Collection likely to Cross Rs 2,000 Crore

With a collection of nearly Rs 2,000 crore, the donation campaign for Ayodhya’s Ram temple construction finally came to an end on Saturday.

The authorities however claimed that a large sum of money is yet to be processed and deposited in bank accounts, following which the amount of the total collection will increase manifold.

A day before the closing of the donations, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal appealed to people to make their donations at the earliest and receive updates regarding the transaction in a mobile application specially designed for the purpose.

He further added that the voluntary contribution received is being deposited in the accounts of Shri Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is facilitating the construction.

Talking to The Indian Express regarding the counting process, in charge of the Trust office in Ayodhya, Prakash Gupta said that a substantial amount of money is yet to be cleared as the entire process of the counting and audit might take over a month.

Claiming that the counting system facilitated by VHP is highly foolproof and, Gupta said the entire process is being tracked on an app developed by a technical team. He said that every person who has been given access to it has an ID and password, and is mandated every day to enter the data.

Regarding handing out coupons, he said there is a fixed number of coupons and receipts issued to the people concerned and entry of every single coupon and receipt is to be made.

In December last year, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had stated that the 44-day campaign is planning to reach at least 55 crore people, 11 crore families, and 5 lakh villages in every corner of the country.

Earlier, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of SP patron and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, donated Rs 11 lakh for the temple construction.

Speaking to News18, Aparna Yadav had said, “We have faith and reverence in Ram, so I have voluntarily donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ram is the center of India’s character, values and faith. I feel that every Indian should donate to this temple, so I have also donated.”

As per reports, DMK’s minorities wing secretary K S Masthan who is also the Gingee constituency representative in the State Assembly had also donated Rs 11,000 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya last week.

Fund collection drive for Ram Temple was launched by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was set up as per the direction of the Supreme Court, on January 15.