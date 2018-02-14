Ram Mandir row: Salman Nadwi denies allegations for seeking out-of-court settlement

Former All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Salman Nadwi on Wednesday denied allegations of him demanding for Rs. 5,000 crores, 200 acres of land, and a Rajya Sabha seat over the Ram Mandir row. The allegations were leveled over Nadwi by Ayodhya Sadbhavna Samnvyay Maha Samiti General Secretary, Amarnath Mishra. Mishra said that Nadwi raised the demands during a meeting to discuss the first proposal given by a Hindu side to AIMPLB. Claiming his innocence, Nadwi said all the allegations against him are baseless and asserted that 90 percent of Hindus and Muslims stand by him.