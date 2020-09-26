Ram Madhav, Uma Bharti replaced in BJP's new team, Tejasvi Surya made chief of party's youth wing

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday announced his new team of office-bearers that saw some major inclusions such as of Tejasvi Surya as the chief of party's youth wing while Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pande and Anil Jain were replaced as general secretaries.

The major revamp of party office bearers took place almost eight months after Nadda was elected as the party chief.

The new team has several news faces and attempts to strike a balance in terms of regional representation.

The list of 12 vice presidents has some new names with seven from the previous team having been dropped. The vice-presidents who have been dropped include party leaders Uma Bharti, Vinay Shastrabuddhe and Om Mathur.

Former union minister Radha Mohan Singh, who hails from poll-bound Bihar, and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has have been made vice presidents.

Mukul Roy, who came to BJP from Trinamool Congress and did not hold organisational post earlier, has also been made vice president. West Bengal will go for assembly polls next year and the BJP is keen to come to power in the state.

The party has tried to give more representation to women.

Five of 12 vice presidents are women including Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi, Bharatiben Shiyal and DK Aruna. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje continues as vice-president as does Baijayant Panda who came to BJP from BJD.

M Chuba Ao and AP Abdullakutty are also new vice presidents.

Anil Baluni, MP, has been elevated as chief spokesperson.

In the team of general secretaries, who play a key role in the organisation, only three have been retained from the old team. Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue in the new team. Dushyant Kumar Gautam who was the Vice President in Home Minister Amit Shah's team earlier, has been appointed as the General Secretary in the new team. It can be considered as a promotion for him.

Tarun Chugh, who was a secretary in Amit Shah's team, has now been promoted as general secretary.

Dilip Sakia, MP from Assam and CT Ravi, an MLA from Karnataka, have also been made general secretaries.

D Purandeswari, a party leader from Andhra Pradesh, is the only woman general secretary in the new team. Saroj Pandey was the only woman general secretary in the earlier team.

Party heavyweight Ram Madhav and Murlidhar Rao and Anil Jain have also been replaced as general secretaries.

Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar, Arvind Menon continue as party secretaries. Vinod Sonkar, Pankaja Munde, Narendra Singh, Alka Gurjar, Vijaya Rahatkar have been made secretaries.

Anupam Hazra, who came to the party from TMC, has also been made a secretary.

Amit Malviya will continue to hold be in charge of the party's IT and social media cell.

Young MP Tejawi Surya has been given charge of Yuva Morcha in place of Poonam Mahajan.

Anil Baluni, MP, will continue to be in charge with Sanjay Mayukh co-in-charge of the media team.

Sambit Patra, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Nalin Kohli will continue as spokespersons.

A few panellists have also been promoted as spokespersons.

The team of spokespersons include Gaurav Bhatia, Syed Zafar Islam, Gopal Krishna Agrawal, Tom Vadakkan, RP Singh, Sanju Singh, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Aprajita Sarangi, Hina Gavit, Nupur Sharma, Raju Bist and KK Sharma.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Bizay Sonkar Shastri and GVL Narasimha Rao have been replaced as spokespersons.

Party's Parliamentary Board and CEC, which decides candidates for assembly and parliamentary elections, have not been reconstituted. (ANI)

