Ram Madhav Deletes Post on Attending Tibetan Cdr Nyima’s Funeral

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday, 7 September, paid tribute to deceased Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzin, after which he tweeted wishing for “peace along the Indo-Tibetan border”.

The tweet, however, was later deleted.



Nyima Tenzin a member of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), operating under the command of the Indian Army.



In a move, perceived by many as a message to China, the BJP leader originally took to Twitter to share photographs from the funeral and say:









"“Attended the funeral of SFF Commander Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyrs.” "

The tweet was deleted later without explanation.

Nyima Tenzin had lost his life amid clashes on the India-China border in Ladakh, on 31 August.

‘A Humble, Playful and Kind-Hearted Man’

Dismayed to hear that Nyima Tenzin had passed away, his brother Tenzin Nyandak said that he had been serving SFF for the past 33 years.

"“I felt disheartened to learn that he passed away, leaving his family members, when the time for him to retire from the service and be with his family, instead, was fast approaching.” " - Tenzin Nyandak

Nyima Tenzin was 53 years old, informed his brother.

"“His accomplishment was highly laudable and courageous. Being a solider, it’s a moral responsibility to serve the nation.” " - Tenzin Nyandak

“I believe his sacrifice will not go in vain. His soul will remain in peace,” Nyandak added.

Speaking about the funeral, Nyandak said, that an “unbelievable” number of supporters had gathered to express their solidarity with the martyr.

"“Nyima was a humble, playful, and kind-hearted man. Even though he ranked as Company Leader, he was a grounded, hard working, honest, and dedicated personnel. As his comrades say “he was a great loss to SFF.”” " - Tenzin Nyandak

Nyima’s niece Dolma Tsering said that she was saddened by his sudden demise but his achievements were truly remarkable and inspiring.

"“He was a fun-loving, faithful and dedicated father.” " - Dolma Tsering, Nyima’s niece

