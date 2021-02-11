Ram Bhakt forced to take a U-Turn; Bengal Rath Yatra heats up | Top Headlines

Here are the top Headlines of the Hour:

1) The war between micro-blogging site Twitter and the National Democratic Alliance is escalating day by day. This after the Centre had asked Twitter block over 1100 user handles spreading misinformation.

2) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is flagging off the third ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Cooch Behar ahead of West Bengal State Assembly Elections.

3) Effigy of Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly was burnt by the Social Democratic Party of India for allegedly making a donation for Ram Mandir’s construction in Ayodhya

4) India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in the upper house of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, today, regarding the present situation in the Eastern Ladakh.

5) Kisan Unions are planning to intensify their agitation against the new farm laws. Protesting farmers’ unions have also announced a four-hour nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ on the 18th of February.

6) The rescue operations resume in Uttarakhand. So far 32 bodies have been recovered from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district while 206 people are missing including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel.

