Rakhi Sawant files Rs 25 PAISA defamation suit against Tanushree Dutta

Rakhi Sawant is in the news again and it would be an understatement to call the reason controversial. While Tanushree Dutta started Me Too movement in India, it snowballed into something big in no time. Before we could wrap our heads around this, Rakhi Sawant involved herself and has made harrassment claims against Tanushree. Post this Rakhi Sawant went to the court. Posing outside the court, she said that she has filed a civil and criminal complaint against Dutta for defaming her.