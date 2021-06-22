'Rakesh Tikait constantly lying about agri laws in public,' BJP Kisan Morcha chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar (file pic/ANI).

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Responding to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's threat about teaching a lesson to the central government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar on Tuesday said the farmer leader has nothing to do with farmers and was constantly spreading untruth about the three agriculture laws.

"Rakesh Tikait ji is constantly presenting a bunch of lies in front of the public. He himself knows this. He is constantly lying and trying to mislead people," Chahar said.

The BJP leader also alleged that Tikait was letting himself be used politically by the Congress and the Left and accused him of having worked as their political representative in West Bengal.

"Tikait has nothing to do with farmers. He is trying to pose as the messiah of the farmers but has never done anything for them in his life," he said.

Briefing about his meeting with the BJP national president JP Nadda earlier in the day, he told ANI: "BJP national president JP Nadda addressed the meeting today. Future welfare of villages, farmers and youth were discussed in the meeting. It is the duty of the BJP Kisan Morcha to ensure every village gets benefits of the schemes by the Central government."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about a big change in the lives of farmers, he said the PM Modi has brought a change in the lives of farmers by introducing three agriculture laws, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other such schemes. The report of the Swaminathan Commission has also been implemented, he added.

"PM Modi's intention is clear to bring happiness in the lives of the farmers. The farmers of the country is with him and trust him. Farmers know this. As far as the question of farmer leaders go, they have been doing this nonsensical talking for a long time and there was no justification for this farmers' movement. Today, the money is directly going into the bank accounts of Punjab's and Haryana's farmers. The truth has come to the fore," the Kisan Morcha chief said.

Chahar further said that farmer leaders need to introspect as "they sometimes say why have the farmers who went to the Red Fort not shot, sometimes they say they will gherao the Parliament, sometimes they say they will teach the Centre a lesson."

Speaking about the talks between the farmers and the government, Chahar said that Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal have held several rounds of dialogues with them, however the intention of the farmer leaders was not to talk about the interests of farmers but to spread anarchy. (ANI)