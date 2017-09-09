As Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore takes charge of the sports ministry, here's a look at the path ahead

Editor's note: This is an open letter written to the Minister of Youth Services and Sports, Col Rajyavardhan S Rathore, by our columnist.
Dear Sir,
The sports-minded people of the country have rejoiced over your appointment as minister of youth affairs and sports. Your coming has, in fact, been viewed as a beacon of hope for a nation that has 1.3 billion people but has seen only a handful of champions over the last seven odd decades. This is a country starved of sporting icons.
Your task, understandably, is an onerous one. With only a couple of years to go before the next general elections, it would take miracles to change the mind-set of an entire nation in such a short period of time. Therefore, I believe that even if you are successful in laying the foundations of a sporting revolution in the country " a sort of a sporting renaissance " you will have done your fellow countrymen a colossal favour.
India's sporting performances have improved by fits and starts over the last few decades. The Bindras, the Rathores and the Sindhus have been few and too far between. Many of these successes have come at the individual level, and if one may say so, through individual effort.
The struggles that a Leander Paes, or a Sania Mirza or a Saina Nehwal went through before they became names to reckon with, tells of how shabbily we treat talent in India. One wonders how many youngsters, who were perhaps as good, gave up their sport because of the lack of a support system.
In team sport, except for cricket " where there is the semblance of a system in place " others have been meandering along paths of mediocrity. Hockey " once the nation's pride " is going downhill and football, despite its recent wins, is quite a distance away from reaching world standards. This is sadly true of other sports too.
Having traversed the challenging path that a sportsperson has to in India and having won a silver medal at the Olympics, sir, you would know better than most the reason why Indian sport, in general, is pedestrian. And of course, as a man of intellect, you would have been thinking of a cure for this malaise.
Indian sport could not have been in better hands at the present moment. With your 'no nonsense' approach to administration, you could perhaps bring about a change in the way sport is run in the country. The suggestions given below may therefore be only a reminder of the 'to do' list you have already worked out for yourself.
So here goes:
>1. Make sports compulsory in schools and colleges
Sports, it is said, builds character. Students need to be involved in sports and games " and physical activity " as a part of their curriculum from a very young age. Besides creating a healthier India, this will open up children's minds and perhaps afford them careers in sport " as players, coaches and administrators.
It is often said that not every child is good " or coordinated enough " for sport. For them, there is always the option of playing games like chess, billiards or some other non-physical sports.
A robust inter-school and inter-collegiate tournament system, at the state and national levels, will ensure talent flow and help improve performances by leaps and bounds. Schools sports could be the foundation, a mass movement on which sports in India can attain excellence in the coming decades.
>2. Set up a grassroots level programme for discovering and grooming talent
The sports ministry could earmark a handful of states, in each sport, to implement grassroots level programmes. It will serve no purpose to promote a sport in a state where there is no enthusiasm or following for it.
Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Jharkhand are good examples of states where a hockey grassroots programme would work, while states like Manipur, Bengal, Kerala, Goa etc. would be ideally suited to a programme in football. These are just illustrations.
Individual sports like badminton, tennis, table-tennis, gymnastics, shooting, archery, boxing, wrestling etc. could have zonal academies, perhaps catering to talent from the surrounding states.
Outstanding talent picked up from schools would go through grassroots training. Exceptional talent from these camps could then be found and nurtured for international exposure. The sports ministry will do well to arrange for the education and sponsorship of these exceptionally talented kids so that they go on to become world beaters in their chosen sport.
>3. Create great infrastructure
India can't expect to create world class athletes with substandard playing/practise facilities at home. Sports stadiums, at least at the zonal or state level, have to be of international standards.
Big, private business houses " through naming facility " could easily be roped in to sponsor and construct world class stadiums and training facilities. PSUs could probably contribute too.
These and other facilities, however, have to be made accessible to talented sportspersons. It hardly makes sense creating 'white elephants', like the Balewadi Stadium, which are out of bounds, or other places which are more popular for their pubs and 'highbrow' gyms.
Open grounds and maidans in cities as well as in small towns need to be protected and maintained. These are the places from where raw, uncut diamonds often emerge.
>4. Revamp NIS and create a great coaching system
The NIS needs to be revamped, and the SAI reenergised, if they are to be a part of India's sports renaissance. Coaches of all sports in India still make use of primitive methods to train their wards and refuse to upgrade their knowledge.
Foreign coaches working with national teams in hockey, football and other sports have made a huge difference to their teams' performances. This is, at best, a short term solution. What if these coaches could be made available to talented kids in the age group of 14-16 years? And also to train our coaches, in 'train-the-trainer' programmes?
State-of-the-art facilities combined with coaches equipped with the latest knowledge would not only raise playing standards but would create world champions in less than a couple of decades. Pulela Gopichand's would be a great example for us to follow.
>5. Revamp sports associations
Politicians have ruled sports associations for donkey's years and have achieved nothing. It is time all sports bodies in the country " at the national level and at the district level " were revamped.
All sports associations should be allowed to function only if they have a ratio of 60:40 of sportsmen/administrators and all committee members, including the office bearers, are below 60 years of age. Politicians may be allowed in the committee but should not be allowed to hold any posts.
Sports associations are the very foundation on which sports in the country runs. Therefore, this will be a necessary step in bringing about a sporting revolution in the country.
>6. Career counselling and mental toughness training
Sport at the international level is awfully competitive, as you would know, and extremely merciless. It takes no prisoners. Sportspersons coming from small towns and of humble backgrounds, in general, often find it difficult to adjust to this mental makeup of ruthlessness.
Coping with the fear of failure " and loss of focus " are also major psychological glitches that Indian sportspersons have to be deal with. Counselling and mental toughness training could therefore be a part of coaching at the 14-16 years age group.
This could also help them to retire from their sport gracefully, and lead a life of growth, even after their playing days are over.
>7. Create job opportunities
Not all sportspersons end up as professionals representing the country and earning a living through their sport. Almost 90 percent of India's sportspersons continue playing at the club, district and state levels.
> State and district level players hardly get any money and therefore it is necessary that they be provided employment by local industry, PSUs and government departments.
>8. Foreign Academies
It is almost a decade since sports academies from various European countries set foot in India. Have they found any exceptional talent for our national teams? Or are they only interested in the high fees paid by trusting parents?
It would therefore be worth your while, to take a call on these academies whose primary aim seems to be to establish a hold on the 'virgin' Indian market and to create a following in our country for their clubs back home.
Local coaches who have been working hard to create players over the years have been rendered jobless by these foreign academies and the talent flow has slowly stopped.
>9. Make sports fun
Road races, walkathons, bicycle races and holiday fun events organised in towns and cities will help hardworking Indians, of all ages, unwind and relax.
Such events will also give the common man and woman a feeling of being involved in the process of making India a sportier, healthier nation. Camaraderie and love for fellow humans could be worthy by products of this effort.
***
Not long ago, there was a suggestion from the cognoscenti to scrap the ministry of sports. That, people believed, would be a sure-fire way to a sports renaissance in the country.
I hope, with your coming, that opinion will soon change. It is also expected, with the credibility that you bring to the sports ministry, that more money and bigger sponsors will eye sports other than cricket.
And finally, one hopes that the period 2017-2019 will be remembered in history as the years in which Indian sport changed forever.
Best wishes, and Godspeed!
Yours truly,
Austin Coutinho
The author is a former fast bowler; an ex-PSU sport manager, former football and cricket, administrator and coach and now a mental toughness trainer. He is also a caricaturist. View More