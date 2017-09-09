As Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore takes charge of the sports ministry, here's a look at the path ahead

Editor's note: This is an open letter written to the Minister of Youth Services and Sports, Col Rajyavardhan S Rathore, by our columnist.

Dear Sir,

The sports-minded people of the country have rejoiced over your appointment as minister of youth affairs and sports. Your coming has, in fact, been viewed as a beacon of hope for a nation that has 1.3 billion people but has seen only a handful of champions over the last seven odd decades. This is a country starved of sporting icons.

Your task, understandably, is an onerous one. With only a couple of years to go before the next general elections, it would take miracles to change the mind-set of an entire nation in such a short period of time. Therefore, I believe that even if you are successful in laying the foundations of a sporting revolution in the country " a sort of a sporting renaissance " you will have done your fellow countrymen a colossal favour.

India's sporting performances have improved by fits and starts over the last few decades. The Bindras, the Rathores and the Sindhus have been few and too far between. Many of these successes have come at the individual level, and if one may say so, through individual effort.

The struggles that a Leander Paes, or a Sania Mirza or a Saina Nehwal went through before they became names to reckon with, tells of how shabbily we treat talent in India. One wonders how many youngsters, who were perhaps as good, gave up their sport because of the lack of a support system.

In team sport, except for cricket " where there is the semblance of a system in place " others have been meandering along paths of mediocrity. Hockey " once the nation's pride " is going downhill and football, despite its recent wins, is quite a distance away from reaching world standards. This is sadly true of other sports too.

Having traversed the challenging path that a sportsperson has to in India and having won a silver medal at the Olympics, sir, you would know better than most the reason why Indian sport, in general, is pedestrian. And of course, as a man of intellect, you would have been thinking of a cure for this malaise.

Indian sport could not have been in better hands at the present moment. With your 'no nonsense' approach to administration, you could perhaps bring about a change in the way sport is run in the country. The suggestions given below may therefore be only a reminder of the 'to do' list you have already worked out for yourself.

So here goes:

>1. Make sports compulsory in schools and colleges

Sports, it is said, builds character. Students need to be involved in sports and games " and physical activity " as a part of their curriculum from a very young age. Besides creating a healthier India, this will open up children's minds and perhaps afford them careers in sport " as players, coaches and administrators.

It is often said that not every child is good " or coordinated enough " for sport. For them, there is always the option of playing games like chess, billiards or some other non-physical sports.

A robust inter-school and inter-collegiate tournament system, at the state and national levels, will ensure talent flow and help improve performances by leaps and bounds. Schools sports could be the foundation, a mass movement on which sports in India can attain excellence in the coming decades.

>2. Set up a grassroots level programme for discovering and grooming talent

The sports ministry could earmark a handful of states, in each sport, to implement grassroots level programmes. It will serve no purpose to promote a sport in a state where there is no enthusiasm or following for it.

Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Jharkhand are good examples of states where a hockey grassroots programme would work, while states like Manipur, Bengal, Kerala, Goa etc. would be ideally suited to a programme in football. These are just illustrations.

Individual sports like badminton, tennis, table-tennis, gymnastics, shooting, archery, boxing, wrestling etc. could have zonal academies, perhaps catering to talent from the surrounding states.

Outstanding talent picked up from schools would go through grassroots training. Exceptional talent from these camps could then be found and nurtured for international exposure. The sports ministry will do well to arrange for the education and sponsorship of these exceptionally talented kids so that they go on to become world beaters in their chosen sport.

