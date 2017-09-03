Rajyavardhan Rathore Takes Charge as Sports Minister; Vijay Goel Gets Parliamentary Affairs

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore replaced Vijay Goel as the new Sports Minister in the latest cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday.

Rathore was named as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Rathore was earlier in the MoS in I&B Ministry. The 47-year old had an impressive CV as a sportsman, with a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics being his highest achievement. In fact, he is the first sportsmen to take charge of Sports Ministry.

He has three Commonwealth Gold medals, two World Championship Gold medals and a silver medal in the Asian games to his name.

His experience of being a part of the system will come in handy as a sports minister, with Prime Minister Modi also saying that Sports remains a strong focus for his government.

Here is a list of ministers who have taken charge of sports ministry before,

Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports

Mamata Banerjee (1991 – 1993)

Uma Bharti (7 November 2000 – 25 August 2002)

Sunil Dutt (2004 – 2005)[25]

Mani Shankar Aiyar (2005 – 2009)

M. S. Gill (28 May 2009 – 18 January 2011)

Ajay Maken (19 January 2011 – 28 October 2012)

Jitendra Singh (29 October 2012 – 25 May 2014)

Sarbananda Sonowal (20 May 2014 – 23 May 2016)

Jitendra Singh (23 May 2016 - 5 July 2016)

Vijay Goel (5 July 2016 – present)