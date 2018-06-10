Rajyavardhan Rathore felicitates winners of Diplomatic Football Tournament

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore felicitated the winners of the Diplomatic Football Tournament on Sunday. The match was organised by Russian Embassy in the national capital ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018, to be held in Russia from June 14 onwards. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev was also present at the event. During the occasion, Rathore said, "Popularity of football in India is rising and people turned up to watch FIFA U-17 World Cup were same as IPL matches". "India hasn't played in FIFA but we've potential. If potential is linked to opportunities, India will start playing in FIFA", he added. Teams of Chinese, French, German, Iranian, Denmark and the UN diplomats participated in the tournament.