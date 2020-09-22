Rajya Sabha passes National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020. Lok Saha has already passed this Bill.

A bill seeking to establish a National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar was introduced in Lok Sabha in March 2020.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that forensic sciences, criminology, and applied behavioural sciences play a critical role in criminal investigations and prevention of crimes.

Criminal justice covers the entire gamut of processes through which crimes are investigated, criminals identified and apprehended, judged, punished and steps taken to prevent recidivism.

It says that augmentation of machinery and equipment in the forensic facilities in several states is done through procurement and there is a paucity of trained and qualified manpower to use the information for criminal investigation.

The proposed National Forensic Sciences University will promote studies and research in forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas for strengthening the criminal justice system in the country.

It would be a teaching, research and affiliating university and may affiliate colleges and other institutions in states and union territories.

Apart from imparting education, the proposed university would also set up centres of excellence in the area of forensic sciences and provide modern facilities in these areas. (ANI)

