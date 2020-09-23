Rajya Sabha passes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 by a voice vote following discussions on Wednesday.

The bill was moved for passing by Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in the house.

"The FCRA is a law for national and internal security. Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds do not dominate the political and social discourse of India," Rai said in the Rajya Sabha during the discussions over the bill.

He further said that it has been proposed to make Aadhar card for Indian, and passports or OCI paper for international citizens, to be made mandatory to verify their identity. He further said that the Ministry had consulted UIDAI and MEITY before proposing this move.

"Experience says that many organisations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that. The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity was not established completely. So Aadhaar card has been brought in to establish their identity," he added.

The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the bill on September 21.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan announced that the Central government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die on Wednesday.

"I have to inform members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed of before adjournment of the House sine die," Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha.

Muraleedharn further said that a meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was convened on September 22 to allow time for government legislative business. "If the house agrees, the suggested time allotment to the Bills may be accepted," he added. (ANI)

