Rajya Sabha Passes 7 Crucial Bills Across Several Key Spectrums Even as Opposition Boycotts Session; Here is List of Bills Cleared by The Upper House Today

New Delhi, September 22: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed seven crucial bills. These bills, related to health, banking, corporate, forensic medicine, education etc., were passed in a span of three and a half hours on the ninth day of the monsoon session of Parliament. One of the key bills aims at cereals, pulses and onion from the essential commodities list. Tea Diplomacy: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh For Serving Chai to Suspended MPs Who Protested Overnight at Parliament Lawn.

The bills were passed after opposition parties including the Congress, Left parties, the TMC, the Samajwadi Party and the NCP boycotted the Upper House over the suspension of eight MPs. Only BJP, JD-U, AIADMK, BJD, YSR-Congress and TDP MPs supported the government. Farm Bills Row: 8 Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs Spend Night Outside Parliament In Protest, Refuse Deputy Chairman’s Tea; PM Modi Backs Harivansh Narain Singh.

Here is The List of Bills Passed in The Rajya Sabha:

IIIT Amendment Bill: The Bill declares five newly-established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutions of national importance. These institutions will now have the right to to legally issue diploma, degree, doctorate and more.

Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill: The Bill amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to include protections for healthcare personnel battling epidemic diseases. It also expands the powers of the central government to prevent the spread of such diseases.

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill: The Bill removes cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and removes stockholding limits on them. This bill is part of the agriculture reforms bills that the government is pushing to raise farm incomes.

Companies (Amendment) Bill: The removes the penalty for certain offences. It amends 48 sections of the Companies Act 2013.

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill: The Bill amends the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The Act regulates the functioning of banks and provides details on various aspects such as licensing, management, and operations of banks.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill: The Bill is to establish the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, New Delhi, as a National Forensic Sciences University, Gujarat.

Rashtriya Raksha University Bill: The Bill seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar.

The sitting of the Rajya Sabha was extended by just over an hour beyond the scheduled time to allow the passage of the bills. These bills will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent. They will become law after his approval.