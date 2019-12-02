Rajya Sabha MPs demand quick action in Hyderabad rape-murder case

Vijila Sathyananth, AIADMK MP, Congress' Amee Yajnik expressed their anger over the recent crimes against women across India. "The country is not safe for children and women. 4 people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before Dec 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," said Vijila Sathyananth. Congress' Amee Yajnik added, "I request all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. This should be on emergency basis."