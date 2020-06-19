Rajya Sabha Elections: High-Stakes Battle for 19 Seats Today

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday, 19 June, from 9 am to 4 pm. The contest is for four seats in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.



The results will be announced by the Election Commission by the end of Friday.



The Rajya Sabha polls for 55 seats were scheduled to take place on 26 March, but the Election Commission had to defer them because of the coronavirus crisis. So far 37 candidates have already been elected to the Upper House without a contest. After voting for the 18 seats was remaining, the EC announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.









Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 91 of the 245 Rajya Sabha seats, while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has 61. The other Opposition and non-aligned parties together have 68 seats.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the voting process to ensure social distancing guidelines. Every MLA will be screened for body temperature and will have use a mask.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat has appointed Dr Dinkar Rawal as nodal officer (health) for the elections.

Manipur



The election in Manipur comes two days after the N Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government received a big jolt following nine MLAs, including three BJP legislators, resigning from the party and joining the Congress.



The Opposition Congress has pressed for a no-confidence motion against the ruling government. The BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, while the Congress candidate is T Mangi Babu.

Rajasthan

The Congress has put forward the names of KC Venugopal and state general secretary Neeraj Dangi, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat.

Madhya Pradesh

The ruling BJP has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki and the Congress has proposed veteran Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya. The two parties have fielded two candidates each for the three seats.

Gujarat





The Congress has fielded Shakti Sinh Gohil and Bharat Sinh Solanki, while the ruling BJP has given tickets to Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin.

Andhra Pradesh

With 151 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress is looking at a comfortable win leaving a slim chance for the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The YSR Congress has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group president Parimal Nathwaniare.

Jharkhand

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren and the Congress’ Shahzada Anwar and BJP has nominated its state unit president Deepak Prakash.

Meghalaya

The fight is between the ruling National People’s Party candidate Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi and the Congress’ Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem.

Arunachal Pradesh

BJP leader Nabam Rebia was elected unopposed to the single Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh.

Karnataka





All the candidates – former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP candidates Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti – have been declared elected unopposed.

