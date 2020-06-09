Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: BJP Likely to Add 9 RS Seat in June 19 Polls, NDA Aims to Cross 100-Mark Tally in Upper House

New Delhi, June 9: With the Election Commission on June 1 announced conducting polls for 24 seats of the Rajya Sabha in June 19, speculations are ripe that Bhartiya Janata Party is most likely to add 9 seats in the polls to its tally. Following this, National Democratic Alliance's seats in Upper House will reach to 100 and would need just 22 more votes to pass resolution with majority.

Also Read | Arjun Charan Sethi, Former Union Minister and Eight-time Bhadrak MP, Dies

As per to the records, BJP currently has a strength of 75 seats in Rajya Sabha, which has decreased from 81 after biennial election in March this year. Even if BJP wins 9 seats and NDA's tally reach 100, the alliance would still require the support of 22 MPs in the 242-member Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Update: Polls for 24 Seats to be Held on June 19, Announces Election Commission.

However, with the presence of four nominated members and friendly political parties like AIADMK, BJD, YSCRP and TRS, NDA is aiming to pass it filed amendments and bills. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government managed to pass triple talaaq and abrogation of Article 370 despite lacking the the adequate majority on its own in RS.

Also Read | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’

Here's the notification by ECI:

Election Commission of India announces schedule for Biennial Elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill 6 seats from 3 States. Polling to be held on 19th June, 2020. For more details, visit: https://t.co/qeufEUxTPM#ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI pic.twitter.com/Ae1mhCR8CP — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) June 1, 2020





Meanwhile, the Election Commission has said that social distancing and containment zone norms -- which are part of the government's 'Unlock 1' guidelines -- would be adhered to during polls. As per the scheduled released by the EC, voting will begin at 9.00 am on June 19 for the 18 seats of Rajya Sabha that are slated for contest. The polling will conclude at 4.00 pm. The counting of votes would begin at 5.00 pm and the results are expected to be announced on the same day.