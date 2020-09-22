Parliament Passes Bill to Remove Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Edible Oils, Onion and Potatoes from List of Essential Commodities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 22, 2020

Mumbai, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the original aim with which the United Nations was built still remains incomplete as it needs ‘reformed multilateralism’ to address today’s challenges. He was addressing the High-Level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark 75 years of the global body.

The Donald Trump regime rolled out dual sanctions on Monday, targeting arch-rivals Iran and Venezuela.

The vaccine being developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, in coordination with German drugmaker BioNTech, maybe the first in the United States to win approval.

Opposition parties and farmers' groups across the country, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), have announced plans to vigorously protest the two controversial farm bills cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday - amid pandemonium inside parliament and fierce agitations outside.

