Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election 2020: How The Numbers Stack Up in Fight Between Harivansh Narayan Singh And Manoj Kumar Jha

New Delhi, September 13: The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is likely to be held on September 14, the first day of Parliament's monsoon session. The contest in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's election is between Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar Jha, who has the support of 12 opposition parties. Shiv Sena to Support RJD's Manoj Jha for RS Deputy Chairman Election: Sanjay Raut.

A candidate needs 123 votes to get elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha which has an effective strength of 244 members as there is one vacancy. Harivansh Narayan Singh is most likely to be elected as Deputy Chairman of the Upper House as the National Democratic Alliance or NDA has 101 votes. It includes 87 MPs of the BJP. Singh may also get the support of the Biju Janata Dal (9), YSR Congress Party (6) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (7), which will increase NDA's tally to 123. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2020: Rajya Sabha to Elect Deputy Chairman Tomorrow, Govt to Introduce 4 Ordinances.

Manoj Kumar Jha, on the other hand, will put a symbolic fight. He has the backing of the Congress (40), Samajwadi Party (8), Rashtriya Janata Dal (5) Trinamool Congress (13), Nationalist Congress Party (4), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (7), Shiv Sena (3), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (1), Kerala Congress (M) (1), Communist Party of India (1), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (5) and Indian Union Muslim League (1). These 12 parties together have 89 members in Rajya Sabha.

If the Bahujan Samaj Party (4) and Aam Aadmi Party (3) also extend support, this tally will go up to 96, still a good 27 votes short from the winning mark. Harivansh previously held the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha till his term ended in April this year.