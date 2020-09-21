Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday amid pandemonium

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): As the Opposition members continued their protest over the suspension of eight Members of Parliament (MP) on Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow (Tuesday) amid pandemonium.

This was the fifth time the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday.

In the chair, Bhubaneswar Kalita had requested suspended MPs to leave the House. "LoP (Leader of the Opposition) can make his points as per the rules. This has happened before, it is not something unprecedented," he said.

During the fourth time, the proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned by Bhubaneshwar Kalita till 12 noon. Kalita was in the chair after the resumption of proceedings after the third adjournment by Deputy Chairman Harivansh till 11:07 am.

Earlier the House was adjourned by Deputy Chairman Harivansh till 10:36 am and by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu till 10 am after announcing the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behaviour with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday.

Naidu had also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Deputy Chairman Harivansh saying that it is "not admissible under the rules".

The Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm Bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as the Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote. (ANI)

