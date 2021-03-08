



08 Mar 2021: Rajya Sabha adjourned after Congress demands discussion on fuel prices

The second half of Parliament's Budget Session began on a heated note today as the Opposition led by Congress demanded a discussion on the rise in fuel prices, leading to the adjournment of the House until 1 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress had sought adjournment of the Session citing preparations for the upcoming elections in several states.

Quote: 'Entire country is suffering'

Addressing the House, Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said today, "Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs. 100 per liter and Rs. 80 per liter respectively. LPG prices have also gone up."

"Rs. 21 lakh crore have been collected by putting excise duty/cess. Because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," the Congress leader said.

Details: Fuel prices have been on the rise

The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been facing criticism and protests due to the unprecedented spike in petrol and diesel prices.

The Indian Oil Corporation last raised petrol prices on February 27 to Rs. 91.17, an all-time high, in the National Capital. The rates have since remained unchanged across all four metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Issues: Trinamool MPs requested adjournment of Session

The Session has come amid high-voltage campaigning for state Assembly elections due to be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry where voting will be done between March 27 and April 29.

In the wake of the polls, Trinamool Congress party members Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien have written to the Parliament authorities to adjourn the Session.

Fact: This is what O'Brien wrote in his letter requesting adjournment

"Due to the ongoing intensive election preparations in the state, Members of Parliament from All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of the Budget Session beginning from 8th March, 2021," O'Brien wrote in his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Other details: Budget Session had commenced on January 29

Separately, the government may also face the heat due to the ongoing farmers' protest, that recently marked its 100th day. Multiple rounds of discussions between protesters and the government have failed to end the deadlock.

The Budget Session had commenced on January 29.

The annual Budget was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.