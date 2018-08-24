Rajput appointed full-time Zimbabwe head coach

Harare, Aug 24 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday confirmed former India international Lalchand Rajput as the head coach of the national team, a couple of months after he joined on an interim basis.

"Zimbabwe Cricket is thrilled to announce Lalchand Rajput has been appointed as the substantive head coach of our men's national team," ZC confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

"The former @BCCI international is a respected and successful coach reputed for his passion, hard work and intimate knowledge of the game #AllTheBest," the statement added.

Commenting on his association on a permanent basis, Rajput said: "It is an honour and privilege to work with Zimbabwe Cricket and I am really pleased to be given this opportunity to take this team to the next level, to work hard and ensure we make a difference in the coming years."

Rajput, who represented India in two Tests and four one-day internationals, has successfully coached the men-in-blue to the inaugural ICC World T20 title in 2007.

He was later associated with the Afghanistan national side. In between, he also coached Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season and mentored them this year.

--IANS

tri/sed