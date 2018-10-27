Rajouri becomes Open Defecation Free with construction of 98,500 toilets

Swachh Bharat Mission is a massive mass movement that seeks to create a Clean India. The programme includes elimination of open defecation, conversion of unsanitary toilets to pour flush toilets, eradication of manual scavenging, municipal solid waste management and bringing about a behavioural change in people regarding healthy sanitation practices. In Rajouri, the district administration is working on the programme to make the district Open Defecation Free. Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) India by 2019. With efforts of Anganwadi centers, local administration and residents of the area, Rajouri district has become cleaner. Separate toilets have been constructed in houses to make Rajouri Open Defecation Free. As many as 98500 Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) have been completed in Rajouri district.