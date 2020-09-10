From Rajnath Singh's stern message to China to Smriti Irani's 'defining day', how politicos reacted to Rafale induction

Reacting to the induction of the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base on Thursday amid tensions with China over incursions in eastern Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said this could not have happened at a more opportune time, while defence minister Rajnath Singh sent a strong message to Beijing.

Singh, who was at the induction ceremony along with Bhadauria, said national security is a major priority for India and it is determined to protect its territory.

The Union defence minister said the induction of Rafale jets into the IAF is crucial considering the kind of atmosphere being created along India's border. "It is a strong message for the entire world, especially those eyeing India's sovereignty," Singh said in an address at a ceremony marking the formal induction of the Rafale fleet.

The defence minister also said that India's responsibility is not limited to its territorial boundary and that it is committed to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean, the two regions where China has been increasing its military assertiveness.

"This kind of induction is very important for the kind of atmosphere that has been created on our borders in recent times," the defence minister said in a clear reference to the escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The defence minister also complimented the IAF for its "swift action" near the LAC during a "recent unfortunate incident". He, however, did not elaborate.

"The speed at which IAF deployed assets on forward bases creates confidence," he said. "While prevailing situation on our border caught our attention, we should not ignore threat of terrorism," he added.

Singh, later taking to Twitter, also urged France to invest in the Indian defence sector, reminded the public about the threat of cross-border terror and praised the IAF's role in disaster relief efforts.

