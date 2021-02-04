Rajnath Singh underlines importance of India’s Naval Foreign Cooperation

Bengaluru, Feb 04 (ANI): While addressing an event in Bengaluru on February 04, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India, due to its geo-strategic location in Indian Ocean Region, maritime character, historical and cultural ties with littoral states, considers it important to keep the maritime neighbourhood safe and secure, through unity and togetherness.” “The four pillars of our Naval Foreign Cooperation, which are Capacity Building, Capability Enhancement, Cooperative Engagements and Collaborative Efforts, have national significance and are set to transform India’s reach and capabilities, in the near and far regions,” he added.