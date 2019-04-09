Rajnath Singh terms Rahul Gandhi's tweet on BJP manifesto as 'baseless' talk

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday termed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweet that BJP's election manifesto was of an 'isolated man' as "baseless" talk, and said that his party's 2019 election manifesto was prepared after consulting millions of people. "I don't think in India's political history so many people were involved in the making of a manifesto, so what he is saying is baseless, he keeps saying such things, don't take it seriously," Singh told ANI editor Smita Prakash in an exclusive interview.