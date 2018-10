Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flaged off 'Run for Unity' marathon in Delhi. The event was organised on 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar among other sportspersons was also present. India's first Deputy Prime Minister Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' across the country.