Rajnath Singh praises PM Modi for proudly using Indian language abroad

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik attended the convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra on Monday. Speaking at the function, the Union Minister said, "The strength of India is in India itself. India's strength lies in its Indianness and in its cultural unity. As strong as our Indianness and cultural unity become, India will become that much stronger. People are ashamed to use the Indian language abroad, but hats off to our Prime Minister, he proudly uses the Indian language at every forum he attends."