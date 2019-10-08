Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' on Rafale aircraft in France

Post the official handover of first Rafale aircraft in Bordeaux city of France, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shastra Puja' on the Rafale jet. 'Shastra Puja' is worshipping of the weapon. Earlier, at the Rafale handover ceremony, Singh hailed the India-France relations, and called it a historic day for Indian forces. Eric Trappier, the CEO of Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale aircrafts, said, "It is a great day for Indian Air Force and India, also for France and Dassault Aviation. We did what was in the contract and now it is ready to fly. We are very proud."