Rajnath Singh performs Shastra Puja with BSF in Bikaner

Home Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shastra Puja' at BSF Sector Headquarters in Bikaner on Dussehra today. This is for the first time that a senior minister of the central government is conducting 'Shastra puja' or worship of weapons along India's border with Pakistan, with whom India fought full scale wars. 'Shastra puja' is part of the 'Dussehra' festival which is celebrated for the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects.