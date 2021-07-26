Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at National War Memorial. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt paid tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday.

Remembering the war heroes, Singh tweeted: "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the indomitable valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army."

Later, Army Chief General MM Naravane, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain also paid homage at National War Memorial.

"On the solemn occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember and pay tributes to our fallen heroes who ensured the territorial integrity of our Nation. The Nation will always remain indebted for the valour and sacrifice of our #bravehearts. #OperationVijay #IndianArmy," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

Meanwhile, remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their bravery motivates the country every day.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The country is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)