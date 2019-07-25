Rajnath Singh launches Department of Defence Production Dashboard

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Department of Defence Production Dashboard on Thursday. The dashboard is launched for effective monitoring of various initiatives and schemes taken up by his Ministry. The dynamic online dashboard shows all key data of the nation's defence manufacturing sector," the tweet further read. The dashboard has various categories, including export, production, Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti, Make 2 projects, startups and artificial intelligence. According to the newly created dashboard, India has exported its defence offset of 1,570 million dollars while exports worth Rs 3,323 crore. Defence production has set a target of Rs 90,000 crore for 2019-20. However, it met a target of Rs 80,502 crore in 2018-19.