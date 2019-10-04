Rajnath Singh invites private sector for 'active participation' in defence industry
Defence Minister Rajnath attended 22nd India International Security Expo in Delhi. He invited private sectors to participate in defence industry to achieve the target of USD 26 billion by 2025. While speaking at the event, Defence Minister said, "I invite private sector for active participation in defence industry. Our target is to make defence industry worth USD 26 billion by 2025. We are open to new ideas and committed to explore the participation of private sector."