Mumbai, June 14: The number of coronavirus cases across India continues to escalate, even as the government is gearing up towards re-opening all sectors of the economy. Infections continue to multiply on an alarming rate, with the Health Ministry recording more than 11,000 cases in the update released on Saturday. Stay tuned here for all the live breaking news and updates on coronavirus and other major stories from India and other parts of the world.

Among major national news, the border row with Nepal is likely to remain in focus as the KP Sharma Oli government in Kathmandu passed a legislation yesterday to amend the country's map. The Himalayan nation has included Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura - the regions which currently fall in India's Uttarakhand province - under its own political map.

On the international front, the race for a COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most intriguing topics for publications across the globe. A study conducted on animals by Moderna Inc - one of the leading candidates in the US - found the vaccine to not only be effective in preventing infections, but also posed no hazardous health risks or side-effects.

AstraZeneca, the UK-based pharmaceutical firm, which claims to be "on track" to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, signed a deal with four European nations - Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands - to supply 400 million doses of the vaccine once developed. The company, in a statement, said the delivery is possible by the end of 2020.

